Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

