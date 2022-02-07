CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $158.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CNMD traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $136.10. 319,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.34. CONMED has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

