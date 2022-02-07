ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,548.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 89,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

