Context Advisory LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Context Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 60.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $132,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.