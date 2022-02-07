Context Advisory LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Context Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 217,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

