Contrasting CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.74 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.07 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 235.30 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 362.05%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

Volatility and Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

