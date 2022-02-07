Contrasting GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.25%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% GSI Technology -56.71% -25.18% -21.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.23 GSI Technology $27.73 million 3.81 -$21.50 million ($0.76) -5.71

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

