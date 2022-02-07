Contrasting Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) & BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A -84.36% -73.18% BioVie N/A -1,150.49% -1,052.81%

8.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of BioVie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and BioVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. BioVie has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.55%. Given BioVie’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioVie is more favorable than Panbela Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and BioVie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.77 million ($0.70) -2.91 BioVie N/A N/A -$130.25 million N/A N/A

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats BioVie on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.