Contrasting Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) & Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Portillos alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portillos and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63

Portillos currently has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.75%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $179.41, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Wingstop.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.11 $12.26 million N/A N/A Wingstop $248.81 million 17.90 $23.31 million $0.99 150.85

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillos.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

Summary

Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.