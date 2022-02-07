ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.

CTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.16) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.41).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.97. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.56).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.