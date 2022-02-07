CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CXW opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
