CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.