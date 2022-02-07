Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 947 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.48 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

