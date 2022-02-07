Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $835,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73.

