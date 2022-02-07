Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

