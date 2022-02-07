Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $274.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

