Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$4.34 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.46.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

