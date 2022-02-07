Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $519.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

