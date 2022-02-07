Coterra Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,410. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

