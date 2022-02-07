Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.57.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $4.68 on Monday, hitting $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,762. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $202.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

