Cowen Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $195.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

QRVO stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

