Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

