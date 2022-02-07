Credit Suisse AG Has $9.22 Million Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $29.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.