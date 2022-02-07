Credit Suisse AG Has $9.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 178.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.05 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

