Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,297 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.08 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

