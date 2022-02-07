Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $9.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

