Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 200 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 192.45 ($2.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.90. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 120.45 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 206.70 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £19.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

