Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) to “Buy”

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.98% from the stock’s current price.
OTC:ANEWF remained flat at $$18.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57.
