Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Criteo stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.