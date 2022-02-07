Critical Comparison: Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) vs. ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ANSYS 1 6 3 0 2.20

ANSYS has a consensus target price of $334.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Group and ANSYS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.17) -11.59 ANSYS $1.68 billion 16.96 $433.89 million $5.31 61.54

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72%

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANSYS beats Great Elm Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

