CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $825,374.95 and approximately $1,527.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00192299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.00411221 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

