CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSGS. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

