CSP (CSPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%.

CSPI stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.75. CSP has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,245 shares of company stock valued at $53,376. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

