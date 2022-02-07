CUE Protocol Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $97,348.07 and $39.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.78 or 0.00028845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00050835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.33 or 0.07148482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.95 or 0.99892058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006586 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

