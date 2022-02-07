CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

