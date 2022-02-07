CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVS stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
