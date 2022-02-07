CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

