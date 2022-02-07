CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.