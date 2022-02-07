D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of DHI opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

