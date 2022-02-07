Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Masonite International worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

NYSE DOOR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.