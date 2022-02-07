Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.