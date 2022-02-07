Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

