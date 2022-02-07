Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,866 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,364 shares of company stock worth $4,999,721 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

