Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 96,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

PLAY stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

