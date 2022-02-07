Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI opened at $54.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

