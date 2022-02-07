Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

PLYM stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.