Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

