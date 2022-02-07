Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCL opened at $105.31 on Monday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.