Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NSIT opened at $92.66 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,875. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

