Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 285 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $142.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $2,707,151. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

