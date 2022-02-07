Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 584 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

