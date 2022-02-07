DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $661,764.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,527,073 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

